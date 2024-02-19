Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea all braced for PSG transfer rampage after colossal Mbappe saving revealed

Paris Saint-Germain will save a huge amount of money when Kylian Mbappe leaves and are reportedly planning to spend this on an elite Manchester City star, as well as players wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea.

Mbappe has told PSG he will be leaving the club on a free transfer this summer, as his contract will expire on June 30. The Ligue 1 giants have pushed hard to tie him down to a new, long-term deal but have been unable to strike an agreement.

Mbappe leaving PSG will allow him to fulfil his lifelong ambition of playing for Real Madrid. The 25-year-old has previously rejected the chance to join Madrid but feels this summer is the right time to make the switch.

Mbappe has also been linked with Premier League giants Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal. But over the weekend, Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate laughed off rumours of Mbappe moving to Anfield by saying: “Do you really think he’s going to come here? I think we all know where he’s going to go!”

As per Marca, Madrid are ready to offer Mbappe a five-year contract, with his earnings also being revealed.

PSG will save over €200m (£171m) in wages when the France captain departs, as well as a further €100m (£85m) in loyalty and bonus payments. According to the latest reports emerging from France, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to spend this money on some huge summer signings.

DON’T MISS: Top Ratcliffe target for new Man Utd era asks to leave Newcastle, with astonishing potential fee revealed

Al-Khelaifi and PSG are eager to continue their French overhaul, having already brought in players such as Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani and Bradley Barcola last summer. Lille centre-back Leny Yoro is the next exciting French talent on PSG’s wish list.

Yoro is only 18 years old but is already a regular in the Lille starting eleven, having made 29 appearances this term.

Man Utd, Liverpool target could join PSG

Man Utd and Liverpool are the main Premier League clubs hoping to sign Yoro, and former Red Devils man Angel Gomes has already tipped the defender to become a superstar if he moves to Old Trafford.

But PSG have now landed on him as a priority target to future-proof their backline. And the huge money at Al-Khelaifi’s disposal means Man Utd and Liverpool could be blown out of the water.

Man City might lose one of their best players to the reigning French champions, too. The report reiterates the fact Bernardo Silva is a top target for the PSG hierarchy, as they have been tracking him for at least 18 months.

Should PSG make contact with City for the attacking midfielder, then it is likely he will push to make the transfer a reality. On Sunday, it emerged that Silva remains keen on joining PSG as he wants to take part in a new challenge.

While Yoro and Silva would be fantastic signings for PSG, they would not replace Mbappe’s goals. That is where Victor Osimhen of Napoli comes in.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the deadliest strikers in Italy since swapping Lille for Napoli in 2020.

Mauricio Pochettino has identified the Nigerian as his No 1 striker target to finally put away all the chances Chelsea are creating. However, Chelsea look set to be beaten to the punch by PSG.

Osimhen recently penned a new Napoli contract which includes a massive £111m release clause, though that will not put PSG off. It is hoped that Osimhen will be able to become PSG’s new main source of goals, while he is also better at tracking back than Mbappe.

While Chelsea missing out on the 25-year-old Serie A star will be a big setback for Pochettino, all is not lost. The Blues are mobilising ahead of capturing a Premier League centre-forward, in case Osimhem moves back to France.