Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea on alert as Dani Alves’ future in doubt

Contracts for Gianluigi Buffon, Dani Alves and Thiago Silva’s in Paris are on hold, according to a report.

L’Equipe claim that Paris Saint-Germain have decided to halt new contract proposals for the experienced trio after the Champions League defeat to Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford’s late penalty helped United to a 3-1 win which was enough to see United through on away goals and that has meant owners Qatar Sports Investments have decided to put prospective new deals on ice as they mull over the future of the squad.

Brazilian full-back Alves, 35, is out of contract in June and his impending summer availability could have plenty of Premier League clubs interested.

Alves left Serie A champions Juventus after just one season in Turin in 2017 and, despite being linked heavily with a move to Man City, but he instead opted to sign a two-year deal with PSG.

The attack-minded right-back admitted he was tempted by City’s offer, and claimed there was plenty of other English interest in him.

“There was not only interest from Manchester City but from other English clubs,” he said at his unveiling by PSG in 2017.

“I have often said the Premier League intrigues me a lot and there is a very interesting project there, too. I did speak with City officials.”

Alves has been linked with Chelsea and Man Utd in the past and they may well be looking at the veteran again this summer.

Goalkeeper Buffon, 41, is out of contract in the summer, but he has an option on another 12 months, while Silva has a deal which runs until 2020.