Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea told world-class centre-back can sign for £85m; Tottenham get serious over pursuit of polished midfielder

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have been told that a top centre-back target will cost them a whopping £85million this summer, while Tottenham are stepping up their pursuit of a top Polish star who could transform Ange Postecoglou’s midfield – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

BASTONI ASKING PRICE SET AS PREM TRIO HOVER

Alessandro Bastoni will remain on the short transfer list of Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United PSG and Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, although it will come at a cost to any club who want to buy the Inter Milan centre-back.

That’s according to reports on Friday which state that while the Italian giants are not particularly keen on selling a player who is widely regarded as the best central defender in Serie A, a huge offer may be too good to turn down.

However, for Inter to even think about selling that offer will need to be in the region of €100million for the 24-year-old Italy international.

Indeed, separate reports suggest that Bastoni ‘could be sacrificed’ by the Serie A giants in order for Inter to raise cash for any summer incomings to bolster their squad.

In terms of United’s interest, that stems from Sir Jim Ratcliffe wanting a rebuild of the squad in the summer, especially at the back.

There remain considerable doubts over the futures of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans beyond the end of the current campaign, with Ratcliffe looking to bring down the average age of the squad and the sign players with better long-term value.

Bastoni is considered a perfect fit in that regard and has the sort of game that could thrive in the English top flight.

Chelsea chasing Thiago replacement

As for Chelsea, they have been linked with the most recent interest in the player as they are expected to offload the experienced Thiago Silva this summer after his recent struggles. They view Bastoni as a player who could be the backbone of their defence for years to come.

City, meanwhile, are already blessed with a number of centre-backs, but given Pep Guardiola’s tendency to use them as full-backs and even in central midfield, Bastoni could be another world-class player added to that mix.

At this stage, it just remains to be seen which club is willing to fork out just over £85m to add a quality addition to their back line.

Bastoni has scored four goals in 191 appearances for Inter since his €31million switch from Atalanta back in 2017.

He spent the first two seasons out on loan at Atalanta and Parma before becoming a permanent fixture at the San Siro in the summer of 2019, and has not looked back since.

MAN UTD, ARSENAL LEFT WAITING ON DE LIGT

Manchester United and Arsenal target Matthijs de Ligt’s situation at Bayern Munich will be assessed again as soon as the club will decide who’s gonna be the new manager after Thomas Tuchel. (Fabrizio Romano)

Thomas Tuchel returning to Chelsea this summer is ‘not unthinkable’ as he eyes up his next role after Bayern Munich. (Bild)

Arsenal are keeping an eye on the situation of FC Salzburg midfielder Oscar Gloukh. (Various)

Napoli want €130m from clubs looking to sign Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window. Chelsea and PSG remain frontrunners for the Nigeria international. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham defender Eric Dier is unlikely to stay at Bayern Munich beyond the summer with the German side concerned about his lack of pace. (Bild)

Any Real Madrid negotiations for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe will not impact Endrick’s move from Palmeiras to Los Blancos. (Fabrizio Romano)

CHELSEA TURN TO BONIFACE

Chelsea have identified Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface as a target for the summer. (Bild)

Barcelona will face stiff competition for Thomas Tuchel this summer, with Manchester United really appealing to the former Chelsea manager. (Florian Plettenberg)

Bayern Munich’s next manager will be involved in deciding the future of striker Mathys Tel. (Fabrizio Romano)

Juventus are keen on Monza goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio and see the 27-year-old Italian as a possible replacement for their current number one, Wojciech Szczesny, with the Poland international now 33. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Promising Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler finds himself confronted with an uncertain future. (Diario AS)

However, Luka Modric is poised to depart Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the current season. (Bild)

TOTTEHAM STEP UP SZYMANSKI INTEREST

Tottenham are stepping up their efforts to sign highly-rated Fenerbahce midfielder Sebastian Szymanski this summer. (Various)

Manchester United are ‘ready to attack’ in their efforts to sign centre-back Gleison Bremer from Juventus this summer. (Tuttosport)

Turkey midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu says he had an offer to move to Saudi Arabia but he wants to stay with Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz has just three months to convince Juventus that his loan should be turned into a permanent switch. (Corriere dello Sport)

Dean Huijsen’s Juventus contract was extended until June 2028 before the centre-back was loaned to Roma in January, but his future still isn’t completely decided. (Calciomercato)