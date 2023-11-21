Man Utd, City cross paths in scouting mission for world-class winger already in talks over another deal

Manchester United and their local rivals Manchester City are among the clubs keeping an eye on Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a report has revealed.

Kvaratskhelia enjoyed a sensational debut season in Serie A last term, helping Napoli to a surprise Scudetto. It quickly became apparent that he was worthy of a better deal than the one he originally signed in Italy.

That means the Georgia international could either be in line for a new contract with Napoli – beyond its current expiry date of 2027 – or a transfer away.

And aware of the latter possibility, four Premier League clubs have scouted him playing for Georgia during the current international break, according to 90min.

The website claims Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle all went to watch Kvaratskhelia playing against Spain on Sunday – a game in which he scored, though it ended in defeat for his nation.

Man Utd were already said to be keeping tabs on Kvaratskhelia a couple of months ago by the Daily Mail, although they were warned at the time they would not be alone in their interest of taking him to England.

Back in March, TEAMtalk already revealed that Man City and Newcastle were keen on Kvaratskhelia.

None of them are ignoring the fact that Napoli could take Kvaratskhelia further out of their reach, but they want to keep monitoring him in case they think they can test the Italian champions’ resolve.

Likewise, the 22-year-old remains on the radars of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, per the report.

Agent provides update on Kvaratskhelia contract talks

Kvaratskhelia’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli, has dampened the speculation, though, by confirming a contract upgrade is due in Naples.

“There will soon be an improvement to his contract,” Jugeli told Georgian source, Sport Imedi.

“[Aurelio] De Laurentiis is a good man, a man who keeps his word, and has already done very good things for us.

“Clearly, Kvara is a top level player and deserves more, but he will receive that very soon.

“His family is satisfied and so is Khvicha.

“He has improved so much since coming to Napoli, in my view he is even better than last season. Kvara can play in any attacking role.”

Reflecting on his 31 goal contributions from 43 appearances in 2022-23, Jugeli revealed that Kvaratskhelia always backed himself to exceed expectations when effectively replacing Lorenzo Insigne on the left wing for Napoli.

“Nobody expected him to have a first season in Italy like that, except for him,” Jugeli explained.

“When we were together in Naples, he told me what he planned to do in that first year, and he achieved it.”

So far in his follow-up season, Kvaratskhelia has scored three goals and added five assists from 15 appearances between Serie A and the Champions League.

