Man Utd, Man City join Tottenham in race for Atletico Madrid winger

Could Giuliano Simeone be persuaded to leave his father, Diego Simeone, and Atletico Madrid for a move to the Premier League? TEAMtalk can reveal that it is a question Tottenham Hotspur have explored in recent months.

Intermediaries have made checks on the Atletico forward in recent months, with his hugely impressive World Cup campaign further cementing interest from a number of clubs.

TEAMtalk understands Tottenham are among those to have looked into the possibility of a move, with sources revealing that head coach Roberto De Zerbi is a huge admirer of Simeone and believes he would be an excellent fit for his system and the demands of English football.

Simeone has built a reputation for his relentless work rate and attacking qualities, particularly when operating out wide. Those attributes have helped establish him as an important member of Atletico’s first-team squad and attracted attention from clubs looking to strengthen their attacking options.

Tottenham are not alone in their admiration, either. TEAMtalk can reveal that Manchester City and Manchester United also made enquiries about the Argentine in the summer.

However, Atletico showed little appetite for allowing Simeone to leave, making clear that they had no intention of sanctioning his departure.

The 23-year-old is also understood to be thoroughly enjoying life in the Spanish capital, where he continues to play under his father. That personal and professional relationship remains an important part of his situation, with no indication that he is actively seeking an exit.

Nevertheless, questions have been raised by some sections of the Atletico support over Giuliano’s role in the team, prompting Diego Simeone to defend his son publicly.

“I have nothing to say. Giuliano’s actions and work speak for themselves,” the Atletico manager said late last month.

Giuliano Simeone becomes Premier League target

Despite the scrutiny, Madrid sources have told TEAMtalk that Simeone junior is a hugely trusted member of the first-team squad, with his contribution and commitment highly valued within the club.

His position at Atletico means any potential move to England would be far from straightforward, particularly given the club’s reluctance to entertain approaches during the summer.

However, with Tottenham having explored the possibility of a deal and both Manchester clubs having made enquiries, it is little surprise that the forward’s future has begun to attract attention.

Meanwhile, United have reportedly overtaken City and Arsenal in the chase for a world-class left-back.