Man Utd, Man City given huge boost in £70m midfielder hunt

Manchester United and Manchester City have been given a boost in their pursuit of a £70m-rated Lyon midfielder, a report claims.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has put European football’s big hitters on high alert on Tuesday by admitting Lyon will allow one of their star men to leave the club this summer.

The likes of Ferland Mendy, Tanguy Ndombele, Memphis Depay, Nabil Fekir and Houssam Aouar have all been linked with possible summer exits.

“We will only let one player go from those solicited,” Aulas told Telefoot.

“I do not know which one because there are many who have been solicited. It will take a big, big effort to try to convince Nabil, our world champion from the academy, to stay when he was almost sure he could go.”

Now, a report from The Sun suggests that Ndombele is the man that Lyon are more willing to part with – and that United and City have been placed on alert.

They also claim that Spurs are “set to battle both United and City for the ace as they look to fill the void left by Mousa Dembele’s January departure” to Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou R&F.

Ndombele, who has been capped four times by France, began his career at Amiens before heading to Lyon in an €8million permanent deal last summer after a season on loan, and he has also been linked with Juventus.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!