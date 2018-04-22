Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool target makes choice over £50m move

Napoli midfielder Jorginho has reportedly informed his agent which of his summer suitors he would most prefer to join this summer.

The Brazil-born Italy midfielder has become a firm summer target of the Premier League’s big spenders, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City all being tipped to make moves for a player, who carries a £50million asking price.

However, a report in The Sun on Sunday claims Jorginho has told his representative that he favours a move to the Etihad Stadium this summer, should Napoli grant him permission to leave.

City are on the lookout for a new midfielder this summer, with Yaya Toure expected to move on. Pep Guardiola has also been linked with a move for Shakhtar Donetsk star Fred, while Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara and Julian Wiegl of Borussia Dortmund have also been suggested as targets.

Jorginho has also been heavily tipped to join Liverpool and Man Utd this summer.

United boss Jose Mourinho is said to be in the hunt for two new midfielders with Michael Carrick set to retire and Marouane Fellaini poised to leave on a free transfer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are said to have made the midfielder one of Jurgen Klopp’s top two targets this summer as they bid to reinforce their squad for a possible title push next season.

However, if reports are to be believed, Jorginho is keen to join Guardiola’s Premier League champions should a move to the Premier League materialise this summer.

