A managerial face all too familiar with the Premier League is set to become ‘the most wanted man in Manchester’ as Man Utd and Man City face uncertain futures under their current bosses.

Hopes were high at Man Utd of continued progression under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer going into the new campaign.

However, two defeats from their first three – including the 6-1 destruction at the hands of Tottenham – have tempered expectations.

Furthermore, the club’s inability to land top transfer target Jadon Sancho left fans in dismay.

City, meanwhile, are expected to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title after a disappointing campaign last season.

Manager Pep Guardiola has just one year remaining on his current deal, however, with his tenure at the club already the longest he has spent with any single side in his managerial career.

Now, the Daily Mirror report that both Manchester clubs are eyeing up former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochetinno.

The Argentine has been out of work since his sparkling run with Spurs came to an end last season.

Pochetinno was previously thought to be in the frame for the Barcelona job before Ronald Koeman was appointed. Since then, Pochettino has reportedly revealed his heart is set on a return in the Premier League.

The opportunity to manage either Man Utd or Man City would be difficult to turn down. In addition, The Mirror note that both clubs are fully aware that Pochetinno will not be on the market forever.

The article notes that Solskjaer will be afforded time to turn results around after steering them to Champions League qualification last season.

But the need for a more ‘forceful managerial presence’ is duly noted following Paul Pogba’s recent Real Madrid plea.

Guardiola, conversely, has a recent history of announcing his departure from a club midway through his final contracted season.

Both sides are expected to continue to monitor Pochettino’s situation closely, with the dual prize of gaining a top class manager while simultaneously preventing him from joining a rival up for grabs.

