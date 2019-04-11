Man Utd, Man City on alert as Atletico target opens up on future

Manchester United and Manchester City have been put on alert after Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez allegedly told the club he is unhappy with his contract.

United are believed to be on the lookout for replacements for Ander Herrera and Juan Mata – who are both said to be in talks to leave – while Pep Guardiola has reportedly identified Saul as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

Saul, who signed for Atletico in 2014, agreed a nine-year extension to his deal which is said to pay him £90,000 per week and contains a £129m release clause.

However, according to Spanish publication AS, Saul is unhappy at the wage gap between himself and striker Antoine Griezmann, whose own fresh terms – signed last summer – are said to pocket the Frenchman around £300,000 per week.

The source says that Atletico are prepared to compromise with the Spaniard in an effort to keep him at the Wanda Metropolitano, despite seven years remaining on the latest long-term agreement.

Saul has only managed four goals and one assist in 27 La Liga appearances this season, but that is in part due to manager Diego Simeone often asking the 24-year-old to fill in at left-back due to injuries to Filipe Luiz and Lucas Hernandez.

Get the latest personalised City products on our new TEAMtalk Manchester City shop!