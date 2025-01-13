After suffering a blow in their pursuit of Alphonso Davies, Real Madrid are now facing competition from Manchester United and Manchester City for another left-back, and there is an added threat from a London club as well.

Real Madrid are keen on signing a left-back either in the January transfer window or in the summer of 2025. Bayern Munich star Davies has been strongly linked with Los Blancos, with the Canada international out of contract at the German club at the end of the season.

While Madrid have been in talks with Davies, there are reports that he could sign a new deal with Bayern and extend his stay at the Allianz Arena. Los Blancos have made it clear to the 24-year-old that they will not budge from their final offer, which is a five-year contract worth €20m (£16.8m, $20.5m) per year – approximately £323,000 a week.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are now looking at alternative options at left-back, and one of the players on their radar is Nuno Mendes. CaughtOffSide has reported with Davies looking increasingly likely to sign a new contract with Bayern, Madrid are keen on getting a deal done for Mendes.

However, the defending Spanish and European champions are facing competition from Manchester United and Manchester City. Both the Manchester clubs like the Paris Saint-Germain left-back and want to secure his services in the January transfer window.

Man Utd are the club who are most advanced in their interest, but they are unable to find an agreement with PSG. The Ligue 1 giants are demanding €65m (£55m, $66m) for the 22-year-old Portugal international left-back.

CaughtOffSide has noted that although Nuno Mendes is not having the best of times at PSG, he could still be open to signing a new deal with the French club and extending his stay at Parc des Princes despite his lack of regular starts.

Mendes has scored two goals and given two assists in 18 matches in all competitions for PSG this season. Although he has started six times in the Champions League, the youngster has made only nine starts in Ligue 1.

Chelsea are also keen Nuno Mendes

Not only do Madrid have to compete with Man Utd and Man City for Mendes, but the Spanish powerhouse are facing competition from Chelsea too for the left-back.

A report last week claimed that Chelsea are showing interest in Mendes. Head coach Enzo Maresca wants to strengthen that part of the pitch.

Marc Cucurella and Renato Veiga are the main left-back options for Chelsea at the moment. Reece James has also played in that position, but he is perennially injured, while Ben Chilwell has been frozen out completely this season.

Chelsea have shown in recent transfer windows that they are willing to spend big to get the players they want, so the Blues could be open to splashing the cash and paying the €65m (£55m, $66m) transfer fee that PSG reportedly want for Mendes.

Any move could also be funded by the departure of Veiga at Stamford Bridge, with the Portuguese currently in talks over a move to Borussia Dortmund, who want to take the 21-year-old on an initial loan deal.

Latest Real Madrid news: Archie Gray bid, Reis and Khusanov blow

Real Madrid are on the hunt for new defenders, not just for now, but for the long term as well, and two of them are Victor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov.

Reis is a rising star in Brazil, while Khusanov is emerging in Ligue 1. However, according to latest reports, both the Palmeiras defender and the Lens centre-back could end up at Manchester City.

While Khusanov has agreed to move to the Etihad Stadium, it is likely that City will be able to strike a deal for Reis.

Archie Gray is another promising young player who is on the radar of Madrid. A report in Spain has claimed that Los Blancos are planning to make a bid of €50m (£42m, $51m) for the 18-year-old.

Gray has been deployed in central defence this season due to injury issues at Tottenham. The teenager is a midfielder by trade, but he starred at right-back for Leeds United last season.

Another Premier League player who Madrid are determined to sign is Alexander-Arnold. The right-back is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Madrid want to sign Alexander-Arnold either in the January transfer window for a relatively modest fee or in the summer of 2025 as a free agent.

However, according to reports, Los Blancos are facing a threat from Bayern Munich for Alexander-Arnold. Bayern are willing to offer a big salary to the England international and also make him a central figure in their plans for the future.

