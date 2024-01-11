Man Utd, Man City scouts watching 11-goal Swedish sensation in every game as European rivals circle

Roony Bardghji remains on the radars of United and City

Manchester United and Manchester City scouts are both keeping a regular eye on FC Copenhagen sensation Roony Bardghji, according to reports.

The 18-year-old attacking talent has had a hugely impressive opening half of the new season in the Danish top flight and Champions League, scoring 11 goals in 30 games across all competitions.

He certainly made a big impression at Old Trafford in the Champions League group stage, scoring an 87th-minute winner against the Red Devils for Copenhagen back in November.

In the process, he became the youngest-ever player to score against United in Europe’s premier cup competition.

Bardghji‘s progress has certainly attracted plenty of attention, with recruitment experts singling him out as a future superstar of the sport.

And Football Insider reports that the two Manchester clubs now have their talent spotters stationed at “every Copenhagen game” this season to analyse the teenage winger.

The right-winger actually broke into Copenhagen’s first team in the 2021-22 campaign and has gone on to establish himself as a mainstay having started 14 of their 17 league games this season.

He only penned a new deal in Denmark in January last year, with his current contract due to expire in December 2025.

United, City on the hunt for top young talent

Bardghji has made numerous appearances for his nation at both Under-17 and Under-21 levels, scoring seven goals across 13 outings, and it’s expected that he will earn a senior call-up soon.

Both United and City are on the lookout for young attacking talent, but the fact Bardghji has already made his mark in the Champions League this season makes the attacker a very attractive proposition.

Both clubs are back in Premier League action this weekend when City head to Newcastle on Saturday evening, while United host Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

The two clubs are both in need of all three points, with City looking to put pressure on Liverpool at the top of table, while the Red Devils are eyeing a second half of the season push for the Champions League spots.

