Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd, Man City set for mega showdown after Bayern star turns down contract offer; twist emerges in Liverpool Chiesa chase

One of the biggest transfer battles of the summer could be brewing following the latest reports over Joshua Kimmich’s contract situation at Bayern Munich, while Liverpool have seen a fresh rival emerge in their chase to sign a top Italy winger from Juventus – all in Monday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD, CITY ON KIMMICH ALERT

There’s a potential battle brewing in Manchester following the latest developments over Joshua Kimmich’s Bayern Munich future.

The Germany international has been a standout performer for the Bundesliga giants since joining them in a €7million deal from RB Leipzig back in 2015.

Kimmich is approaching 400 appearances for the club in all competitions and has scored 42 goals in that time, while also winning 84 Germany caps.

His ability to play as a central midfielder or at right-back also makes the 29-year-old an attractive proposition for any potential suitors, of which there are known to be many.

In England alone, both Manchester clubs, Liverpool and Arsenal have all shown an interest, while it’s reports from Spain that give an update on Barcelona’s chase for the player and his current contract impasse.

Kimmich has been in talks with Bayern over a new deal for some time with nothing being finalised as yet. And now Sport states the midfielder has rebuffed the latest offer due to the salary involved.

The Catalan daily claims that Kimmich earns around €19.5m per annum before tax, which is a figure Barca would struggle to match given their continued financial constraints. The Blaugrana will also have to return to the 1:1 ratio of spending, by moving within their salary limit again.

Hansi Flick’s imminent appointment at the Camp Nou is known to have piqued Kimmich’s interest in moving to Catalonia. However, money remains the issue and leaves the door wide open for Premier League clubs to pounce.

Ratcliffe pushing for Kimmich swoop

New United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is known to be a big fan of the player’s versatility and has lined Kimmich up as Kobbie Mainoo’s perfect midfield partner ahead of a first-team squad revamp at Ola Trafford.

There have been rumours of Pep Guardiola wanting to reunite with him at City in what could be his last season at The Etihad. The Spaniard coached Kimmich for one season in Germany before heading to Manchester.

However, Bayermn, who are closing in on Vincent Kompany as their new boss, remain hopeful that a deal can still be done to keep Kimmich in Bavaria beyond the decade mark.

FULHAM BID FOR BUNDESLIGA FORWARD

Fulham have made an €8m bid for Stuttgart and Congo forward Silas as negotiations between the two clubs continue. (Various)

Mario Giuffredi, the agent of Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, is ready to discuss his client’s future with interested clubs Juventus, Inter and Roma. (Tuttosport)

Crystal Palace are continuing to put pressure on as they are keen on securing 27-year-old Japan international forward Daichi Kamada from Lazio. (Cittaceleste.it)

Milan are ready to extend goalkeeper Mike Maignan’s contract especially after Stefano Pioli and Olivier Giroud said the France international can become the dressing room’s leader in the coming years. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Norwich City are set to make a formal approach for FC Nordsjaelland manager Johannes Hoff Thorup as they look to appoint the 35-year-old as their head coach. (Various)

Atalanta were keen on signing Birmingham City’s Jordan James in the winter market and are ready to renew that interest in the upcoming summer window. (Corriere dello Sport)

LIVERPOOL FACING NAPOLI BATTLE FOR JUVE ACE

Liverpool remain ‘in the front row’ for Juventus and Italy star Federico Chiesa, but Antonio Conte’s appointment at Napoli could swing the move in their favour. (Sportitalia)

Bayer Leverkusen have reached a verbal agreement with Girona defensive midfielder Aleix García. (Florian Plettenberg)

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has been linked with a move back to Serie A, with AS Roma, AC Milan, and Napoli all keeping tabs on his situation. (Calciomercato)

A new loan move remains the most likely solution for Xavi Simons this summer, with more talks with PSG and a decision on his future expected soon. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham striker Troy Parrott has stated that he’s unsure of where he will play next season after an impressive campaign on loan at Excelsior Rotterdam. (Voetbal Primeur)

Simone Inzaghi will meet new Inter owners on Tuesday and is ‘not worried’ about striker Lautaro Martinez’s contract talks. (Football Italia)