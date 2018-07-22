Man Utd, Man City target confirms wish to leave Real Madrid

Mateo Kovacic has explained his thinking after confirming for the first time he wants to leave Real Madrid this summer.

The World Cup finalist has played an increasingly-reduced role at the Bernabeu since arriving from Inter Milan in August 2015, and while he has made 109 appearances in all competitions for the club, most of these have come off the subs bench.

The player has this summer been linked with moves to former club Inter Milan, as well as Roma and Tottenham – but the biggest interest has come from Manchester with both United and City looking at deals to sign the Croatian.

It was believed Kovacic might try and force his way into new boss Julen Lopetegui’s plans, but confirming his desire to leave, the all-action midfielder told Marca: “The problem is that it’s difficult for a young player to have continuity and without that I will never be able to show my potential.

“When I don’t play of course I’m not happy. I’ve enjoyed these three years in Madrid hugely, with incredible teammates, winning trophies.

“But I haven’t been completely happy because my contribution to all of this has not been the biggest and it’s something I want to change.”

Real Madrid are unlikely to stand in the player’s way this summer and are expected to seek around €85million for the midfielder.

City look the most likely destination after they missed out to Chelsea on a deal for Jorginho.

Kovacic has won the Champions League three times during his time at the Bernabeu.

Like our dedicated Man City Facebook page for all the latest news on your timeline