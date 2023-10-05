Man Utd, Man City transfer battle erupts with Ten Hag gunning for electric forward

Manchester United will compete with rivals Manchester City for the signing of Brighton ace Kaoru Mitoma in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Mitoma set the Premier League alight last season, causing opposition defenders all sorts of problems with his close control, exceptional dribbling and great decision-making in the final third. In 41 matches across all competitions, the left winger managed 10 goals and eight assists.

Mitoma has continued that brilliant form in the new campaign, having registered three goals and three assists from nine appearances so far.

Mitoma has established himself as one of the best dribblers in England and that can be backed up by stats from data site FBref. He has completed 40 progressive carries in the Prem this term, which puts him in joint-second place. He is level with in-form Wolves ace Pedro Neto, while only Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski has completed more (46).

Given how well the 26-year-old is playing, it is no surprise that some huge clubs have been linked with his services. Man Utd, City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been mentioned as potential suitors in the last few months.

BBC Sport have now provided an update on Mitoma’s future, while citing reports emerging from Spain. They state that it is now Man Utd and City who are leading the race for him.

This sets up a brilliant battle between the local rivals, who are both looking to add to their forward line.

Intriguingly, it is claimed that the two Manchester giants will bid for Mitoma in January. Previously, it was thought that clubs would wait until the end of the season before submitting offers, as Brighton are known to be extremely hard negotiators.

Kaoru Mitoma wanted by both Man Utd and Man City

The original report states that it will be an ‘intense’ battle, as Brighton will hold out for big money, plus both managers – Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola – will push hard to get the move over the line. It must also be noted that Mitoma could soon receive a big new contract from the Seagulls, though this didn’t stop Moises Caicedo leaving.

As things stand, it appears City are slightly ahead in the chase for the 18-cap Japan international. This is because City will be able to offer Mitoma more chances to win silverware, which may go a long way in convincing him on his next move.

Mitoma would be a great signing for either Man Utd or City. He has established himself as one of the best wingers in the Prem and, as mentioned previously, he is simply a nightmare for opposition defenders to deal with.

Although, it is hard to see where Mitoma might fit in at City. After all, Guardiola can already rely on Jack Grealish and recent signing Jeremy Doku on the left flank.

City’s recent history will obviously play its role in Mitoma’s decision-making, but perhaps it might be best for him to sign for Man Utd and play more often for them instead.

Ten Hag has been urged to land a new left winger who can potentially usurp the out-of-form Marcus Rashford, and Mitoma could be the ideal solution.

