Man Utd and Man City vulnerable as Al-Hilal activate ‘XXL’ double swoop

Al-Hilal are determined to complete two giant deals after yet another high profile rejection, and the Saudi side could now devastate plans at both Manchester United and Manchester City.

Money is no issue for Al-Hilal, though convincing the best players in the world to move to Saudi Arabia is. Al-Hilal were the club earmarked as the one who would sign Mohamed Salah if he chose to run his contract down and leave Liverpool.

The Egyptian elected to remain with the Reds when signing a two-year extension, forcing Al-Hilal into exploring superstar alternatives.

Bruno Fernandes was next on their agenda and like Salah, the Portuguese had no intention of leaving the Premier League despite the vast riches on offer.

Victor Osimhen is the latest to reject Al-Hilal despite a club-to-club agreement with Napoli being struck. AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez has also spurned Al-Hilal, though they’re nothing if not determined.

According to the latest from journalist Santi Aouna, Al-Hilal has ‘activated several XXL’ moves.

The club want to sign both a new striker and creative attacker. Regarding the former, Man Utd are indirectly at risk.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres is the frontman in Al-Hilal’s sights and the Saudi side are ready to funnel the funds they’d set aside for Osimhen towards the Swede.

That poses a potential problem for Man Utd who have manoeuvred themselves into position to sign the free-scoring No 9.

Arsenal are simultaneously ramping up deals for both Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko, though only intend to sign one of the two. The purpose of holding two sets of talks is to ensure Arsenal have a back-up plan if one deal falls through.

But with numerous sources including Fabrizio Romano confirming Arsenal have now prioritised Sesko over Gyokeres, a major obstacle has been cleared from United’s path.

Furthermore, Gyokeres – who can be signed via a verbal pact worth roughly €70m – is open to joining Man Utd despite the lack of Champions League football.

Man Utd will struggle to finance a move for Gyokeres prior to player sales given moves for Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are being finalised first.

As such, the Red Devils now face a nervy wait as Al-Hilal mobilise and United will hope Gyokeres becomes the latest to reject the Saudi side.

Al-Hilal want Man City ace

Aouna also revealed Al-Hilal have ‘stepped up their efforts’ to sign Man City playmaker, Bernardo Silva.

The 30-year-old has been instrumental in helping Man City lift six of the last eight Premier League titles, though only has a year remaining on his contract.

Al-Hilal and their new manager – former Inter Milan boss, Simone Inzaghi – sense an opportunity to twist City’s arm.

Given Silva’s age and contract situation, a significant offer could be deemed too good to refuse despite Silva remaining a key cog for Pep Guardiola.

Latest Man Utd news – Gyokeres masterplan / Deal OFF / Barcelona raid

🔴⚫️ Viktor Gyokeres talks ramped up as Romano reveals Man Utd’s transfer masterplan

🔴⚫️ Man Utd transfer breaks down; two alternative deals also in trouble

🔴⚫️ Sources: Man Utd plotting move for Barcelona star with Amorim stance on faltering star clear