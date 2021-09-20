Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek is reportedly willing to push for a January move to Inter Milan – but any deal remains dependent on two factors being overcome first.

The Dutchman’s struggles have continued this season, following his tough debut season at Old Trafford. His United career got off to a flyer with a debut goal as a substitute – but little has gone right for him since.

Indeed, he has only played 51 minutes this term. Forty-five of those came in a Champions League start against Young Boys on Tuesday.

And having failed to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hand him regular game-time, a move away has been strongly mooted.

To that end, a report on Saturday claimed he was one of seven players United had made available for transfer in January.

As such, reports on Sunday have suggested Inter are keen to bring Van de Beek to the San Siro.

The Nerazzurri have become a landing place for United misfits in recent times. Indeed, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young have all made the switch, to varying success, in recent times.

Now the Serie A champions are looking to do business with United again, this time for Van de Beek.

As per L’Interista, via the Daily Express, Van de Beek is keen to make the move to the San Siro. Indeed, having gone stale at United and having lost his place with Holland, he clearly needs a move to kickstart his career.

However, before he can be cleared to make the move, Van de Beek needs to clear two obstacles.

Ones To Watch - Manchester United We select the player we believe to keep a close eye on over the season for Manchester United.

Firstly, it’s reported that United will have to significantly drop their asking price for the midfielder. And having signed for £40m, United are reportedly seeking a fee of around £30m for the 24-year-old.

That’s some distance more than Inter are willing to spend and they reportedly value him at nearer £20m.

Van de Beek needs to convince Solskjaer

In addition, Van de Beek must persuade Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to let him leave.

Despite a lack of minutes, the United boss has vowed to use the Dutchman to help his squad navigate four competitions this season. The next of those chances could come on Wednesday against West Ham in the Carabao Cup third round.

However, Van de Beek admits he often speaks with Solskjaer about his prospects and he’s indicated he could seek a move should his situation not improve.

“I speak with the manager about it and the club,” Van de Beek told FIVE.

“They were clear they wanted me to stay here. The manager was really positive about me and he said: ‘I need you and I want to keep you here’.

“Of course, what I see here now in the beginning of the season is difficult because I didn’t play one minute, but he said: ‘What I see every day in training, I see a different Donny now’.

“I need to trust him. If he doesn’t need me, I think he will let me go. I think he has plans with me.”

READ MORE: Murtough eyes classy January deal that can fire Man Utd towards title