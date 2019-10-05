Man Utd man ready to play in ‘three roles’ as attacking worries mount

Manchester United's Daniel James celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday August 24, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Daniel James says he is “ready” to play in three different roles as Manchester United go in search of goals.

James has made a flying start to his Old Trafford career after arriving from Swansea in the summer, scoring three goals in his first six Premier League appearances.

The Red Devils have struggled this season, though, with their latest poor display coming in a 0-0 draw against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday.

While their 1-1 result on Monday against Arsenal meant it was their worst start to a Premier League season for 30 years.

The departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku has left the club light up front with James asked to play in the centre-forward role against AZ on Thursday in the absence of Marcus Rashford.

However, James says he is happy to play in a central role the Red Devils despite getting joy playing mainly on the left so far this season.

“I played more on the left at Swansea but up front and on the right too,” James told the club’s website. “It’s important to be versatile in all three positions because you never know when you need to be called upon.

“We might have an injured no.9 and I might need to go to play up there, so I need to be ready to play in all three roles.

“I do enjoy coming inside from the left. I can go down the line and cross with my left, or go inside but, for now, I think it’s just about sometimes scoring a few by coming inside means people are going to be wary of that. So it’s about mixing my game up.”