Man Utd man snubs Everton for Brazilian switch, with Chelsea man next

Everton have reportedly seen efforts to snare Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira fail, with the midfielder now seemingly on the verge of a return to his native Brazil.

Manchester United harbour genuine ambitions of lifting the Premier League title this season after overseeing a superb transfer window thus far. Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane will slot straight into the starting eleven when up to speed. But if the pair are to be joined by further new faces, initial exits may first be required.

Multiple reports have detailed a lengthy list of first-teamers who could be sacrificed to generate funds this month.

One player namechecked on several occasions in those reports was midfielder Pereira.

The Brazilian, 25, has failed to nail down a regular role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Several loan stints have materialised, with Pereira’s most recent spell away with Lazio last season whetting his appetite for more action.

Indeed, Pereira indicated this year could be his “best ever” when talking up a potential exit in July.

However, reports on Friday indicated that Rafa Benitez was ready to move to bring the Brazil midfielder to Goodison Park.

The Toffees, though, look destined to miss out on Pereira, with a move elsewhere now seemingly close.

Indeed, as per Globo Esporte, Flamengo have ‘formalised a proposal to Manchester United’ to sign the player on loan with an option to buy.

In addition, they state negotiations are ‘progressing well’ and an agreement is close to being finalised.

Furthermore, they state that Pereira’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, has the support of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to seal the deal.

They also report that Pereira feels the move can further his ambitions of playing in a World Cup for Brazil. By moving to Flamengo, Pereira hopes it will help him catch the eye of national coach Tite.

And while they claim Everton’s offer is genuine, the player has decided he wants to sign for Flamengo.

United reportedly value Pereira at around €25m (£21.2m) and will likely include an obligation-to-buy clause in any sale.

Flamengo also chasing Kenedy deal

The report claims Flamengo are also working on a deal to sign forgotten Chelsea winger Kenedy.

The 25-year-old appears to have no future at Stamford Bridge, despite being one of their longer-serving players. Instead of first-team action, though, the versatile attacker has enjoyed a quartet of loan spells since his 2015 arrival.

Most recently, he played at Granada last season, but his future has come back into view.

While Kenedy admitted in March that he was enjoying his second Spanish loan stint, it now seems a move to Flamengo is close.

As per Globo Esporte, Flamengo are close to agreeing a one-year loan with the prospect of a purchase option next summer. They are also wiling to pay part of Kenedy’s salary.

