Man Utd man ‘was offered to us’, says Cannavaro

Marouane Fellaini was offered to Chinese Super League sides last week before their transfer window closed.

However, the Manchester United midfielder’s agent was unable to secure a move away from Old Trafford.

Fabio Cannavaro, the current manager of Tianjin Quanjian, has revealed that the 29-year-old’s services were offered to him last week.

But the former Italian international turned down the chance of signing Fellaini, stating that he wasn’t the sort of player he was targeting for his side.

Cannavaro said: “I think above all about signing players aged 28 or 29. Marouane Fellaini was offered to us.

“But I told his agent that I am looking for a different type of player.”

Fellaini signed a new contract at Old Trafford in January, which is set to keep him at the club until 2018.

But the Belgium international has struggled for first team appearances at the Red Devils this season, starting just 10 Premier League games and it looks like his time in Manchester is coming to its end.

The midfielder is said to be contemplating his future now he’s reaching the latter years of his career.

Fellaini is the third United player to be linked with a move to Tianjin Quanjian, with both Ashley Young and Wayne Rooney touted as possible targets for the Chinese club.

Cannavaro also revealed that he would like to sign Fellaini’s Belgium team-mate Romelu Lukaku from Everton, but the Toffees are unwilling to sell.