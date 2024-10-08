Man Utd manager target Graham Potter ‘very keen’ on taking over ‘worst team’ in Premier League

Graham Potter is said to be 'very keen' on taking the Wolves job

Manchester United manager target Graham Potter is reportedly ‘very keen’ on taking over at Wolves if Gary O’Neil is shown the door after a dismal start which has seen his side branded the “worst team in the division”.

Wolves find themselves rock bottom of the Premier League after seven games. They have not won a game, and have not gained a point since they held Nottingham Forest to a 1-1 draw in the first game of the season.

That has put pressure on O’Neil, who has been in the role for just over a year, with reports suggesting he could soon be shown the door.

If that happens, David Moyes and Potter are in the wings waiting for an opportunity. Indeed, Football Insider reports both men are ‘very keen’ on the job at Wolves, and are keeping tabs on it as they feel it’s an attractive job at an established top-flight side.

But that is not the view of many at the moment, as Simon Jordan has taken the Molineux outfit to task for their woeful form.

“And the most successful period, besides winning the League Cup in 1980 when Andy Gray was in situ, is this period of time within the Premier League. So you’ve got to take the rough with the smooth. You got to take the roughness,” he said on talkSPORT.

“I’m telling you, Wolves at this moment in time are probably the worst team in the division.”

Potter on Man Utd radar

But Wolves could find it tricky to get Potter, if they do get rid of O’Neil, because of Manchester United’s current manager situation.

TEAMtalk understands the former Chelsea boss is one of two candidates being closely looked at for if Erik ten Hag is shown the door.

Indeed, talks with both men are expected in the near future.

As such, Potter could put his interest in taking Wolves to one side if Ten Hag is pushed out at Old Trafford.

Man Utd round-up: Stars to leave

One of the biggest recent stories at United is regarding interest in Joshua Zirkzee. He has only just signed for the club, yet Juventus, Roma and AC Milan all want to take him back to the Serie A.

Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof is being courted by Milan, with former United team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic pushing for the signing, which should be on a free transfer.

TEAMtalk has exclusively revealed United are interested in the inbound transfer of Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle, who’s impressed with seven clean sheets already this season, including six in a row.

Also on the radar is Stuttgart attacker Jamie Leweling, with scouts potentially watching him play for Germany, after a call-up in the absence of Jamal Musiala. They have already scouted him previously, and liked what they saw.

Graham Potter PL record

Potter has a better record in the Premier League than the man he could replace at Wolves, O’Neil.

However, he has performed worse than Ten Hag, who he could potentially usurp at United, though he did inherit a Brighton side who had not had much success, and took them from 15th in his first season so ninth two campaigns later, and they were fourth when he left for Chelsea.