Man Utd may scrap Lindelof plan amid Atletico defender link

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing an Atletico Madrid centre-back in the summer – and could make him their top target ahead of Victor Lindelof.

Jose Mourinho has targeted Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez to shore up his back line, according to The Sun.

The 22-year-old has been used sparingly this season at Madrid, starting just seven games in La Liga this season, with Diego Godin and Stefan Savic preferred.

The defender, who is reported to be keen on a move to Old Trafford, has a £56million release clause in his contract. However, with just one year remaining on his Atleti deal at the end of the season, it is thought he will leave Spain for a cut-price fee.

Mourinho has been actively searching for defensive reinforcements recently and saw a January move for Benfica’s Lindelof knocked back.

While United remain keen on the Swede, it’s claimed they could instead make Gimenez their main defensive priority this summer.

Injuries to last summer’s signing Eric Bailly has left United keen for another central defender, with Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind used in the heart of the defence this season.

The Red Devils are also said to been on refreshing their full-back options, with a Celtic man linked with a move to Manchester on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho has already planned out his summer transfer targets, giving United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward a list of targets.

The Portuguese boss admitted last month: “I know the players I want.

“Of course at the start it is about the quality of the players we want but sooner or later it has to end in the players we want.

“I try always to be objective and not to participate in trying to bring in players that are impossible. I am not going to tell Mr. Woodward and Mr. Glazers ‘bring me Messi’. Do not spend the time until August 31. So I am always objective.

“I know exactly what I want. I know what I want is possible.”

Jose is also keen on signing Gimenez’s Madrid team-mate Antoine Griezmann, with a deal said to be close.