Man Utd may snub Haaland move as concerns emerge over deal

Manchester United have reportedly got some cause for concern over trying to strike a transfer deal for prolific Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has emerged as one of the most exciting young players in Europe over the past year with his outstanding goalscoring exploits.

The 19-year-old has an incredible record of 26 goals in 18 games so far this term, and it is no major surprise that some of Europe’s biggest clubs are considering a move for him.

The Evening Standard have previously strongly linked Haaland with a switch to Old Trafford, but now The Athletic suggests the Red Devils have reservations over doing a deal.

The report explains that United are reluctant to work with Mino Raiola again, after a number of complicated recent deals involving the so-called super-agent.

Haaland is the latest big name to be represented by Raiola, which the report adds could force United into looking at other potential targets – as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his attacking options in January.

