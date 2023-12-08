Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd ‘meeting today’ to formalise blockbuster swap deal that will leave Ten Hag purring; Barcelona offer stars to tempt Newcastle into massive transfer

Manchester United are set to meet Borussia Dortmund officials to discuss a huge swap deal in the January window, Barcelona are willing to send players to Newcastle to land a £100m Toon star, while Federico Chiesa is poised to disappoint both Ange Postcoglou and Eddie Howe – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

TALKS CLOSE AS MAN UTD SWAP DEAL GATHERS MOMENTUM

Manchester United are reportedly ready to step up their pursuit of a swap deal with Borussia Dortmund that involves Jadon Sancho returning to his old club.

It was claimed on Thursday that the Red Devils were considering an exchange that involved the out-of-favour England winger going back to Dortmund, with Dutch attacker Donyell Malen heading in the opposite direction.

Bild reporter Christian Falk was the one who broke the news and he has issued another update that takes the potential transfer on another step.

He reports that the two clubs are ‘meeting today’ to discuss the potential transfer and that is centred around an exchange of players that will leave all parties happy.

It’s public knowledge that there is a rift between Ten Hag and Sancho and that there is no way back for the winger at Old Trafford.

To that end, a January transfer ticks many boxes, with a swap a logical proposal if, as expected, Ten Hag is happy to bring his compatriot to the club.

Dortmund up for Sancho return

The report adds that Dortmund are willing to demand either €30m for their player or a straight swap with Sancho, who excelled in Germany before his troublesome stint with United.

There is a Meeting today at Dortmund for a Swap Deal Jadon Sancho (23) vs Donyell Malen (24): Dortmund demand from @ManUtd €30 Mio or Sancho for Malen @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 8, 2023

Much now depends on the outcome of Friday’s meeting goes and whether Malen is actually open to a switch to the Premier League, something that has not been clarified as yet.

The 24-year-old has scored 91 goals in 22 club career appearances and is also a regular for the Netherlands, having notched five times in 26 caps for his country so far.

CHIESA READY TO DISAPPOINT TOTTENHAM, NEWCASTLE

An agreement has been reached between Juventus and winger Federico Chiesa over a one-year contract extension. The Italy international has been heavily linked with the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus will terminate Paul Pogba’s contract once the midfielder is officially banned for doping. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

The representatives of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski have received contact from the Saudi Public Investment Fund. (Rudy Galetti)

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha’s entourage are refusing to comment on a possible transfer away from the club in the coming weeks, with Bayern Munich still deliberating over what to do in January. (Sport 1)

AC Milan are considering signing Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in January. The prolific frontman has also been linked with Newcastle, West Ham and Nottingham Forest. (Calciomercato)

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi remains firmly on the radar of Barcelona ahead of the opening of the January window. (Sport)

BARCA TO TEMPT NEWCASTLE, HOWE WITH SWAP PROPOSALS

Barcelona are willing to send players to Newcastle in exchange for Toon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, especially after the Premier League side entered a £100m escape clause in his new contract. (Mundo Deportivo)

Sevilla have already made the decision to recall defender Gonzalo Montiel from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest. (AS)

Juventus are keeping close tabs on the situation of Lazio winger Felipe Anderson. (Matteo Moretto)

Fenerbahce director Mario Branco will soon arrive in Italy to negotiate with Milan for Rade Krunic, with the Rossoneri ready to sell the 30-year-old for €10m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Matteo Darmian’s contract with Inter expires at the end of the season and the club are prepared to reward him with a new deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

The Colorado Rapids are in discussions to acquire Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen. (ESPN)