Man Utd mercilessly mock Mikel Arteta after Arsenal manager’s comments come back to bite

Manchester United dumped Arsenal out of the FA Cup on Sunday despite being down to 10 men for over an hour, and the humiliation didn’t end there for Mikel Arteta who was targeted by United’s social media account post-match.

Arsenal have failed to win any of their last three matches, drawing with Brighton in the Premier League, losing 2-0 to Newcastle in the League Cup semi-final first leg, and exiting the FA Cup at the hands of Man Utd via penalties.

The Gunners are in the midst of a crucial part of their season and as yet, are not coping well in the injury absence of talismanic forward, Bukayo Saka.

Yet Arsenal are still creating countless chances; the issue is none of Arteta’s chosen forwards are finishing them.

Speaking about his side’s wastefulness in front of goal against Newcastle last week, Arteta curiously blamed the League Cup ball despite it being the same for both teams.

“We kicked a lot of balls over the bar, and it’s tricky that these balls fly a lot so there’s details that we can do better,” said Arteta.

The FA Cup clash with United saw another different ball used to the one featured in the Premier League.

Arsenal again created numerous chances they did not finish, though United captain Bruno Fernandes had no such trouble whipping home the opening goal shortly after half-time.

And taking to X after the dust had settled on the shoot-out, Man Utd trolled Arteta with a post referencing his ball gripe.

Arteta flabbergasted at Arsenal exit

Assessing his side’s performance post-match, Arteta admitted his disbelief at his side bowing out despite having a man-advantage for over an hour after Diogo Dalot saw red for two bookable offences.

“Incredible how we didn’t win the game, that’s basically to sum up, the dominance, the superiority in relation to the opposition and everything we did to try to win the game and that’s it,” said Arteta.

“We didn’t get what we deserve clearly, but there is an element about putting the ball in the back of the net, we did it once, with the amount of situations, chances, penalties that we had, we didn’t.

“We go home extremely sad but I cannot be prouder of my players, the team, individually, collectively what they have produced, on Wednesday night against Newcastle, against two top teams, it’s incredible. We haven’t got rewarded and that’s the downside to it.”

Arsenal will no doubt get a chance to put their woes in the final third to bed next time out when hosting Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Latest Arsenal, Man Utd news – Marcus Rashford…

In other news, TEAMtalk has been informed by transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, that Arsenal HAVE gathered information on a potential Marcus Rashford signing.

However, it’s also our understanding that Man Utd would much prefer to offload Rashford to a team outside of the Premier League.

With AC Milan, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona – to name just four – all circling, Rashford certainly doesn’t lack for high profile suitors.

However, a move to one of those clubs, AC Milan, could inadvertently be blocked by Manchester City.

Milan have registered their interest in signing wantaway City captain, Kyle Walker, who has the green light to leave this month.

According to The Athletic, Milan only have one slot available for a UK player. Signing Walker would therefore mean they cannot sign Rashford too.