Paul Pogba dragged off down tunnel after late West Ham drama

Manchester United star Paul Pogba had to be dragged down the tunnel on Sunday as he reacted to a torrent of abuse from West Ham fans.

The match which United won 2-1 at the London Stadium produced a thrilling finale and left some Hammers fans furious.

Mark Noble came off the bench to miss a stoppage-time penalty. Club captain Noble, West Ham’s Mr Reliable from the spot, was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area.

The long-serving midfielder, who retires at the end of the season, had not missed a spot-kick since December 2016, but he was denied a sentimental winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.

In a bitter blow for West Ham and Moyes, who tried to re-sign Jesse Lingard over the summer, the England forward curled in what turned out to be the winner two minutes from time.

Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier scored his fourth goal in three matches since returning to United, cancelling out Said Benrahma’s deflected opener for the hosts.

It was a harsh result for West Ham’s fans. And some of them vented their fury at Pogba as his disappeared down the tunnel at full-time.

Pogba, who had been replaced by Lingard on 73 minutes, was seen reacting to taunts from home fans. But as the verbal abuse continued, first-team coach and former West Ham star Michael Carrick dragged Pogba away and down the tunnel.

This is the best video on the Internet right now. Pogba roasting that West Ham fan without saying a word, Bruno ready to run into the stands and Mike Phelan’s smile. 😂

pic.twitter.com/SNpXAH0Zcb

It meant that the France World Cup winner avoided getting himself in hot water with the FA.

Was the Noble decision from Moyes?

Meanwhile, pundit Danny Murphy thinks the decision to bring on Noble to take the spot-kick with his first touch was not from Moyes.

“It was a bizarre one and creates more pressure for the taker mark Noble. He’s hardly played a minute in the Premier League all season.

“If you actually look at the footage when Noble comes on after Moyes made the decision. Moyes does a wry smile to himself and turns away and doesn’t watch. I think someone else has put it (the idea) in his head. Knowing Moyes over the years and how he thinks, he’s a sensible guy and has done a brilliant job.

“I think someone has got in his head, and I don’t mean Noble, but maybe another staff member. And he goes with it and has to back it. I think it was put to him.

“He’s not watching, he’s looking to the skies. You don’t do that if you are fully confident in your decision,” Murphy told talkSPORT.

