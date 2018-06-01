Man Utd midfield star sets 48-hour deadline to decide on future
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini will reportedly decide over the next 48 hours whether to leave the club or not.
The Belgium international wants his future resolved before the World Cup gets underway and has had offers from United, AC Milan and another British side.
But The Times states that it is unlikely that Fellaini will agree to remain at Old Trafford and will instead look for a move elsewhere.
United have offered the 30-year-old former Everton star, who is available on a free transfer, a new one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.
But the attacking midfielder wants £100,000-a-week and a guarantee of regular first-team football, something that Jose Mourinho cannot offer him.
Indeed, Mourinho is already looking at replacements for the Belgian with a Russian World Cup star and a West Ham attacker already on his radar.