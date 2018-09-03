Man Utd midfielder admits Lukaku tried to make him switch sides

Young Manchester United star Andreas Pereira has revealed that team-mate Romelu Lukaku tried to convince him to switch nationalities.

The 22-year-old is set for a more important role at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho this season after two loan spells away from the club.

Pereira started alongside Paul Pogba and Fred in United’s midfield in each of their opening two Premier League games.

Meanwhile, he is expected to feature for Brazil but is also eligible for Belgium because of his parents, and Pereira has revealed that Lukaku had a word about representing the other Red Devils.

“He tried to convince me,” he told Brazilian newspaper Globo Esporte.

“He spoke to me: ‘You have to play for Belgium’. He came to talk to me, he’s always talking to me.

“I told him ‘it’s difficult, Lukaku, can’t do it, it’s not the same. Playing for Belgium is something else.

“Playing for Selecao… It’s Brazil, I feel at home’.

“Then he said: ‘If that’s the way it is, you have to follow your heart’. And then he respected my decision.”

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport:

US Open betting preview week two: 5/4 Marin Cilic can be quarter master in New York (Tennis365)

Quiz: Test your knowledge of the Career of England great Alastair Cook (Cricket365)