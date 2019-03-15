Man Utd midfielder in bold claims about Champions League chances

Manchester United midfielder Fred has insisted that his side are ‘prepared’ for whoever they face in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The draw for the final eight of Europe’s most prestigious club competition takes place on Friday, with four English sides still left in the competition.

United will face one of Spurs, Man City, Liverpool, Porto, Juventus, Ajax or Barcelona – and Fred has claimed that they are ready for any draw.

“We can’t choose who we play against,” he told ManUtd.com.

“In the Champions League, they are all big teams and they all represent difficult adversaries, difficult opposition, and they will all be tough games.

“But we are prepared for whoever we are drawn against. We will do our best, we will go all out for the victory and we want to win the Champions League trophy.”