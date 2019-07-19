Man Utd midfielder reveals cunning plan to get Pogba to stay

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has joked that he will steal Paul Pogba’s phone in order to keep him at the club.

Pogba has made his intentions to leave Old Trafford clear in recent weeks, with Real Madrid looking the likeliest of suitors and several cash-plus-player deals have been touted, but Juventus have also been mentioned.

In an attempt to grease the transfer wheels, United’s treatment of the player has also drawn severe criticism from his agent Mino Raiola, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is apparently to dig his heels in over Pogba.

Pereira is also ready to dig his heels in, insisting he wants the Frenchman to stay around so he can continue to learn from him, and is prepared to go to drastic measures to do so.

“It is great [to train and play with him] – just in the group he is a great person,” the Brazil international told reporters ahead of Saturday’s game against Inter.

“It will be very important if he stays with us. He is a very good player and a top-class as a person as well.

“I learn from him every day. He is one of my closest friends, I have been here with him since 16, so he is like family to me. I might have to steal his phone so he doesn’t speak to anyone!”

