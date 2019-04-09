Man Utd midfielder states nothing is signed with PSG despite rumours

Ander Herrera has admitted that he is still ‘listening’ to Manchester United amid reports he will leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having signed a deal as permanent manager for the next three seasons, apparently wants the £29million signing to stay.

The midfielder has been deliberating his future at Old Trafford and recent reports suggested that he has been ‘left unimpressed by United’s offer of a new long-term deal’ and has agreed to join PSG.

Herrera was understood to be holding out for around £150,000-a-week to stay at United, but it was claimed that there is a ‘significant gap’ between the deal United were offering the player and what he was demanding.

Herrera though has shed some light on the situation, telling ABC: “It’s true that I only have two months on my contract left and, today, Manchester and I aren’t thinking the same and there is no renewal agreement, but my duty is to keep listening to United.

“What I have clear is that I’m going to continue playing in a big team.

“I take care of myself, I work hard and I want to squeeze as much out of football for as long as my body allows me to, because the day after I retire I will start to regret having retired.

“I will listen to United, of course, but also to other clubs. I do not close any doors.”

