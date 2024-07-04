Max Kilman could be on his way from Wolves to West Ham

TEAMtalk have been told that West Ham have had a £40million offer for a top Premier League centre-back accepted, with the Londoners poised to beat Manchester United to his signature.

Both clubs are in the hunt for new central defensive recruits this summer, with the Red Devils in particular looking to revamp a position that was largely decimated by injuries last season.

Raphael Varane has already left on a free transfer, while rumours refuse to go away about former Harry Maguire having already played his last game for the club.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite was a top target before United were priced out of a move for the England man, while the opportunity to sign Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo became a non-event due to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership of the French club.

DON’T MISS: Top 10 most expensive transfers between Premier League clubs: One team fills three spots

That left them exploring another deal closer to home, namely for Wolves star Max Kilman, but that appears to have passed them by was well.

TT’s transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has informed us that West Ham have had an offer accepted for the player, who is also keen on making the move to the London Stadium this summer.

Lopetegui chasing centre-back additions

The Hammers are also looking to rebuild the centre-back position under new boss Julen Lopetegui, having allowed Thilo Kehrer to leave, while they also released Angelo Ogbonna at the end of his contract.

There have also been strong rumours that skipper Kurt Zouma could also be offloaded, which would leave Lopetegui needing to potentially bring in two new recruits.

Todibo is also a name on West Ham’s radar, but it’s unlikely that big-money deals for both Kilman and the Frenchman can be pushed through.

Kilman enjoyed another consistent season for Wolves last time around, playing in all 38 league games and scoring twice for Gary O’Neil’s men.

READ NEXT: Bidding war erupts after Man Utd put star who saved Ten Hag’s job up for sale; FOUR Prem sides in the running

The 27-year-old has spent the last six years at Molineux after signing from Maidenhead United for an undisclosed fee back in 2018.

Kilman has now played more than 150 games for Wolves, becoming one of the more consistent central defenders in the Premier League in the process, but now looks certain back to the city of his birth.