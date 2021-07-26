Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer an attacking star as part of a swap to land Borussia Dortmund goalscoring machine Erling Haaland this summer.

The Red Devils appear to be following Chelsea’s lead in that regard, with the Blues offering both Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi as options to sign the £150million-rated Norwegian. Both clubs are in need of a new No.9, with United still to replace Romelu Lukaku long-term. Chelsea have also allowed Olivier Giroud to move on.

And now Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims that United could include Anthony Martial as part of any transfer.

The Frenchman has almost become surplus to requirements after United completed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Dortmund.

Martial was a regular starter under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term but his goals output was poor. Indeed, he managed only seven in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Haaland would bring a goalscoring pedigree to Old Trafford not seen in years. Solskjaer would also be able to flank the striker with Sancho and Marcus Rashford in a devastating frontline.

As Martial, his days in Manchester do appear to be numbered – with Solskjaer discussing his options after the 4-2 friendly defeat at QPR.

Tottenham have already been strongly tipped to make a move, if they lose Harry Kane to Manchester City.

Back to Haaland, and the prolific marksman admittedly recently that would miss his fellow Dortmund attacker Sancho.

However, the two of them could be reunited, if the report from Spain is to be believed.

One thing is for sure, 126 goals in 170 senior club appearances would improve any team. It’s now just a matter of seeing who comes out on top in the race for Haaland’s signature.

Double demand placed on Dalot transfer

Meanwhile, a pair of doable demands have been put in place before a Man Utd transfer involving a Serie A giant can get the green light, per a report.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad expected to be bolstered with at least two major names, speculation has swirled over which current squad members could be axed. Jadon Sancho’s arrival threatened the status of several forwards.

As such, Solskjaer provided an update on both Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, while a second report told what the future holds for Daniel James.

Another department of the Red Devils squad that could see change is in defence. Raphael Varane appears on course to call Old Trafford his new home despite an agreement over the transfer fee not yet being reached.

A fellow defender the Frenchman may never play alongside in the club’s colours, however, is Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese full-back excelled on loan with AC Milan last year. The 22-year-old made a big enough impression to warrant the club seeking to bring him on board once more.

Milan have Champions League football to offer along with a genuine chance of achieving a starter’s berth. That is something fellow interested suitors Everton and Real Madrid cannot offer on both counts.

Reasonable requests from Man Utd

Now, per the Sun (citing Italian outlet Calciomercato), a pair of demands have been lodged by Man Utd before a deal can be agreed. And thankfully from Milan’s perspective, they both appear to be reasonable requests.

Firstly, they state Man Utd are demanding a £4m loan fee to sweeten the deal. Secondly, they are requesting an obligation to buy be inserted. That would likely see Dalot leave on a permanent basis upon the loan stint’s conclusion.

Whether AC agree to these terms remains to be seen. Though if their interest in Dalot is as strong as is believed, they should have no problem meeting Man Utd’s demands.

