Man Utd misery confirmed, as Man City pluck defender despite record offer from Red Devils

Manchester City have pulled off a stunning raid on bitter rivals Manchester United, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the surprise defender coup.

The blue half of Manchester have been the dominant force in English football for the better part of the last decade. Man Utd have struggled mightily in the post-Ferguson era and the two clubs’ respective transfer business in that time is chalk and cheese.

While City rarely miss in the market, United rarely hit. As such, it’ll come as a stinging blow to United fans to learn they’re about to lose one of their most promising young talents to their near neighbours.

Fabrizio Romano brought news of City edging closer to an agreement to pluck 17-year-old centre-back Harrison Parker from United’s academy back in July.

Man City had reportedly fended off stiff competition from four unnamed clubs to take the lead for Parker. However, that only told half of the story.

Indeed, the transfer guru reported Man Utd had tabled a significant offer to Parker that would’ve made him their highest paid youth player.

Alas, the offer has not turned Parker’s head according to the latest update from Romano.

Parker one of two superb Man City coups

Providing the latest on Friday morning, Romano simply quote tweeted his previous tweet from July with a tick symbol. In other words, City have wrapped up their raid on Man Utd.

Confirming the development in a follow-up tweet, Romano added City will “formally complete” the coup later today.

Parker’s announcement could coincide with confirmation England Under-17 international, Divine Mukasa, is also joining.

The midfielder had been courted by Newcastle who launched a compelling charm offensive, though Romano confirmed it’s the Etihad where Mukasa will move to next.

