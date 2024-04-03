Man Utd to miss out on Barcelona sensation as Catalans line up swap deal for Liverpool midfield target

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram and could offer Manchester United target Mikayil Faye in a swap deal for him.

Thuram, 23, is considered to be one of the best young players in Ligue 1 and was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool last summer.

Jurgen Klopp ultimately decided to bring in other targets as he rebuilt his midfield, signing Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Thuram remains very well-regarded by Liverpool recruitment chiefs but fresh reports suggest that Barcelona are favourites to sign him this summer.

The defensive midfielder has made 20 league appearances for Nice this season and his performances and potential has caught the attention of clubs across Europe.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona will ‘look to sign’ Thuram in the summer and have ‘an ace up their sleave’ in Faye, who they could use in a swap deal.

Nice are set to demand around €35m for Thuram, per the report, which is a problem for Barcelona due to their ongoing financial problems.

It’s likely that the Catalans will have to be creative in the deals they do throughout the summer window and Faye could be one that’s used in negotiations.

Barca to swap Man Utd target for Liverpool-eyed midfielder

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Man Utd have identified Faye as a target for the summer as they believe the centre-back has the potential to play at the very highest level.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to turn Old Trafford into the best place to develop hot prospects and the 19-year-old certainly fits into that category.

Man Utd have made signing a new centre-back one of their priorities and could bring in more than one this summer.

That is due to the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, Lille’s Leny Yoro and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo are three high-profile stars on Ratcliffe’s shortlist.

Faye would be more of a long-term prospect and wouldn’t necessarily slot straight into the Red Devil’s first team but could provide cover in multiple positions.

He is a left-footed centre-back, though is equally adept at playing at left-back. Amid Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s injury issues this term, the left-back position has proven troublesome for Erik ten Hag of late.

Faye has been named on the bench for Barcelona several times this season and has already made his first appearance for Senegal – scoring a fantastic goal on his debut.

Man Utd reportedly look set to miss out on Faye, however, given Barca are set to use him in a part-exchange offer for Thuram in the coming months.

