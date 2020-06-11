Interest from Manchester United in Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been halted after the teenager signed a new deal with the Dutch giants.

Gravenberch was linked with a move to United last week after failing to agree terms with the Eredivisie side.

But talks have resulted in a positive conclusion for Ajax and the 18-year-old has now signed up until 2023.

The 18-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in Dutch football and has been likened to Paul Pogba by former Ajax colleague Justin Kluivert.

“He is the new Paul Pogba,” Roma winger Kluivert told DAZN. “He is very good and very young and is truly a top player.”

Gravenberch had also come under the watchful eye of Roma and AC Milan, and is represented by super agent Mino Raiola.

By after signing a two-year extension, Gravenberch explained why he was always intending to stay.

“I have often been asked about it in recent months, but I have always told the people around me that I wanted to stay here,” Gravenberch told Ajax’s official website.

“I have been with Ajax since 2010. They picked me up as a little boy and I have been here for 10 seasons now. Then you don’t want to just leave.”

Gravenberch not the only Ajax star United want

United are also chasing another Ajax sensation in the shape of Donny van de Beek. Their interest in talented midfielder was this week confirmed by Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar.

And it seems their chances of landing him have improved with Ajax chasing a former Everton flop as his replacement.

Last summer, Ajax cashed in on Matthijs De Ligt, Frenkie De Jong and Kasper Dolberg earning them £163m in the process.

And while this summer’s likely exits are unlikely to raise quite as much, Ajax have shown in the past that players will only leave if their transfer valuations are met.

The Red Devils are also one of five clubs said to be in contact with the agent of a Valencia star over a summer switch to Old Trafford.