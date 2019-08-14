Manchester United will have to look elsewhere for a long-term replacement for Romelu Lukaku after reported target Wissam Ben Yedder signed for Monaco in a €40m deal.

The 29-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer with reports in France going as far to suggest that United had agreed personal terms with the France international.

However, with United instead focusing their efforts on the signing of Harry Maguire in a £80million deal, Ben Yedder has now moved to the Principality club on a five-year deal.

It’s reported Ben Yedder will likely act as a replacement for Radamel Falcao at the Stade Louis II, with the Colombia international reportedly close to joining Galatasaray.

“I am very happy to be involved with AS Monaco,” Ben Yedder told his new club’s official website. “I felt a strong desire on the part of the club to have me come.

“I chose Monaco because I believe in this project and I am determined to do everything possible to go after our common goals. I come with the intention to prove, as always, my qualities and with the desire to reach a new level.

AS Monaco are delighted to announce the signing of @WissBenYedder from Sevilla FC! 🇫🇷 The France international has agreed terms on a 5⃣-year deal with us. pic.twitter.com/ktZBKd1QLK — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) August 14, 2019

“I want to thank the club for the trust it gives me. It’s a beautiful day and the beginning of a new story that I cannot wait to start.”

Ben Yedder leaves Sevilla having scored 70 goals in 138 appearances across all competitions having arrived from Toulouse in July 2016.

United have also been linked with a move for Lyon frontman Moussa Dembele as they seek a long-term replacement for the departed Lukaku.

