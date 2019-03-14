Man Utd miss out as Real Madrid confirm signing of Porto star

Manchester United have missed out on one of their reported defensive targets as Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Eder Militao.

Brazilian Eder only joined Porto this summer in a €4m deal from Brazilian side Sao Paulo and while he is primarily used as a right-back, the 20-year-old can also play centrally or in a defensive midfield role.

The Porto defender has been heavily linked with a move to a top European side this summer, with United strongly linked, but it is Real who have agreed a six-year deal with the player.

Militao becomes Zinedine Zidane’s first signing since he returned to the Bernabeu as head coach on Monday, replacing the sacked Santiago Solari.

A statement on the club’s website said: “Real Madrid CF and FC Porto have agreed the transfer of the player Eder Militao, who will be linked to the club during the next six seasons, until June 30, 2025.

“He comes from Porto, where in his first season he has become one of the main protagonists of the Portuguese League. He has been named the best defence of the championship for five consecutive month

“Multi-purpose player, Militao plays central, although he has also occupied the right-back position. It stands out for its speed, placement and ability to anticipate.

“In addition, it has a good aerial game. Qualities that he has worn since his arrival last summer at Oporto, where he has shown a rapid adaptation to European football.”