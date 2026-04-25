A Man Utd move they'd love to make is now impossible, and it's their own fault

Manchester United are set to lose out to Manchester City for the signing of their No 1 transfer target, and even Pep Guardiola’s departure won’t halt City’s charge towards the deal.

Guardiola is contracted to Man City for one more season, but TEAMtalk has bene informed the overwhelming expectation within the club is the Spaniard will LEAVE this summer.

Man City and sporting director, Hugo Viana, have been preparing For Guardiola’s exit for some time. The decision on who to appoint as Pep’s successor has been narrowed down to two candidates – Enzo Maresca and Vincent Kompany.

And according to the latest information sourced by our insider, Graeme Bailey, Man City will chose former Chelsea boss Maresca.

Guardiola leaving should lessen Man City’s appeal with potential transfer targets in theory. However, it did not prevent Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo from signing up in January despite knowing they might only play for Pep for half a season.

And according to the latest from The Sun, Man City are heavy favourites to sign Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson in a bitter blow to Man Utd.

The Red Devils have installed the 23-year-old as their primary transfer target for the summer. Two new midfielders will arrive and there’s plenty of names on the shortlist, such as Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Aurelien Tchouameni and Sandro Tonali.

However, Anderson was INEOS’ first choice and per the Sun, it’s anticipated he’ll join Man City instead.

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Man City to snatch Elliot Anderson

The report read: ‘Man City remain confident of signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

‘Multiple sources insist City remain the frontrunners for Anderson, 23, despite intense competition for the England international.’

The update backs up recent reporting from Fabrizio Romano across his various platforms who stressed Man City are prepared to put a mega-money contract on the table.

City have no qualms about paying sky high wages, nor are they deterred by Forest’s asking price, which depending on whose report you read, varies from anywhere between £70m-£125m.

What’s more, The Sun were keen to point out Guardiola’s impending exit has ‘not dampened’ City’s chances of luring Anderson to the blue half of Manchester.

TEAMtalk has verified senior figures within City’s hierarchy fully believe they’ll be the ones to win the race for Anderson.

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