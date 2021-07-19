Man Utd not frightened by €60m clause as winger eyes breakthrough

Manchester United are one of three Premier League clubs reportedly keeping tabs on Sporting CP starlet Joelson Fernandes – and they are not deterred by his high release clause.

Joelson has just four senior appearances to his name for Sporting, but has already been attracting interest from elsewhere. Arsenal were particularly keen to sign him last summer, while his father claimed Liverpool had held meetings over a potential transfer.

Ultimately, the winger stayed in Lisbon, where he is under contract until 2023. However, as he hopes for more of a breakthrough into first-team football, he could end up moving elsewhere.

According to Record, via Sport Witness, Man Utd are among the clubs interested in Joelson, who has a €60m release clause. This has not put United off and they are continuing to monitor his development.

At present, it seems unlikely Joelson will make a move this summer. He is expecting to be given more of a chance at Sporting in the upcoming season and hopes to feature in the Champions League as well.

United have, of course, agreed a deal to sign Jadon Sancho to strengthen out wide this summer. Joelson usually plays on the opposite side, so could complement him in future, but it seems this is one for the future.

It is not a foregone conclusion that United will be his final destination, either. The report adds that rivals Manchester City are also tracking him, while Arsenal have not dropped their own interest.

In mainland Europe, Juventus and Barcelona are also looking at him. The forthcoming campaign should give a better insight into Joelson’s ability, with several big clubs watching on.

His Premier League suitors seemingly think he would be a worthwhile investment. But it remains to be seen when he might make such a move.

United to loan out young winger

One young winger already at the club is Facundo Pellistri, who joined in October. He is still awaiting a first-team breakthrough, though, and ended last season on loan at Alaves.

Pellistri has returned to Manchester for pre-season and scored United’s winner against Derby in their first friendly.

He could be hoping for opportunities at Old Trafford this season, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the game that Pellistri may be loaned out again.

“He was bright when he came on,” Solskjaer said. “I think he showed what he is because he’s a difficult player to play against.

“One against one he can go past people so very pleased with him.

“I can see a loan deal for him. There’s been loads of interest and for his best interests a loan would be what we look for.”

