Mason Greenwood is expected to leave Marseille this summer, with Roma currently leading the race for his signature, while Manchester United are keeping a close eye on developments as they stand to benefit significantly from any deal, TEAMtalk understands.

The Red Devils inserted a lucrative 40 per cent sell-on clause when they allowed Greenwood to leave Old Trafford in 2024 for just over £26.7million (€30m, $35m), and sources have confirmed they are actively monitoring the situation as interest in the 24-year-old intensifies across Europe.

Indeed, sources can confirm that Roma have emerged as the frontrunners and are preparing a substantial offer worth in excess of €50million (£43m, $57m) as they look to secure one of the most prolific forwards currently operating outside Europe’s elite clubs.

That move would comfortably break the current transfer record at Roma, which remains the €42m spent on Patrick Schick from Sampdoria almost nine years ago.

Tellingly, the move for Greenwood has the full backing of Roma’s owners, the Friedkin Group, who also control Everton, who view Greenwood as a statement signing capable of becoming a cornerstone of their long-term project.

After joining Marseille in 2024, the former Manchester United forward quickly established himself as one of Ligue 1’s most dangerous attackers, producing an outstanding return of 48 goals and 17 assists in 81 appearances for the French club.

Those performances have convinced Roma that he possesses the quality to become one of Serie A’s leading stars.

Sources close to the negotiations have indicated that a move to the Italian capital is an option that strongly appeals to Greenwood, with Roma’s sporting project and the prospect of becoming a central figure at the club both viewed positively.

However, the Giallorossi are not alone in the race and sources insist they still have work to do before they can parade the player in a Roma shirt…

DON’T MISS: Tottenham insider reacts to ‘utterly absurd’ Mason Greenwood transfer rumours

Roma face strong competition for Mason Greenwood

Fenerbahce have also shown serious interest and had reached an understanding regarding a potential deal with the presidential candidate who subsequently lost the elections.

New president Aziz Yildirim remains keen, but it is understood the terms offered by businessman Hakan Safi will not be matched.

That uncertainty has helped Roma strengthen their position.

TEAMtalk can also confirm that Atletico Madrid and Juventus are actively monitoring Greenwood’s situation.

Both clubs have carried out checks on the player and remain interested should circumstances change, which is one of the reasons Roma are eager to accelerate negotiations and avoid a prolonged transfer battle.

Marseille, meanwhile, are aware of the growing interest and understand that retaining Greenwood could become increasingly difficult if the expected offers materialise.

The French club remain huge admirers of the forward but also recognise that a major sale would represent a significant profit on their original investment.

For Manchester United, the situation is being watched particularly closely.

The Premier League giants have no direct involvement in negotiations, but the 40 per cent sell-on clause means they are set to receive a sizeable windfall should Marseille agree a deal.

With Roma’s proposed offer already exceeding €50million and competition remaining alive from elsewhere in Europe, United officials know a substantial payment could be heading to Old Trafford before the window closes.

It is important to note, though, that their cut will be 40% of any profit, so if they sell Greenwood for €50m, that will represent a €20m profit for Marseille – 40% of which will head to United.

As things stand, Roma are pushing hardest and believe they are in pole position.

But with Atletico Madrid, Juventus and potentially Fenerbahce still lurking, TEAMtalk understands the race for Greenwood is not yet over.

READ NEXT: Man Utd told tempting new Alex Scott asking price as surprise striker swoop emerges