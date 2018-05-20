Man Utd move ahead of Barcelona for €30m-rated Betis star

Manchester United are reportedly set to meet the €30m release clause in the contract of one of LaLiga’s most highly-rated midfielders.

Fabian Ruiz’s performances for Real Betis this season appear to have caught the eye of some of the world’s biggest clubs after Los Verdiblancos finished an impressive sixth in LaLiga.

The player was linked with Sevilla in January, but it is Barcelona and Real Madrid whom have been most strongly linked – the former reportedly already contacting Betis about a possible summer swoop.

However, Don Balon now claims Jose Mourinho has made the Spain Under-21 international one of his top targets of the summer and is prepared to meet the €30m exit fee in the 22-year-old’s contract.

Ruiz’s composure and silky skills on the ball has drawn favourable comparisons in the Spanish media with former Milan and Real Madrid star Kaka and the Spanish outlet claims Mourinho is desperate to beat Barcelona to his signature and bring the player to Manchester United this summer.

Mourinho is keen to reinforce his side this summer and Ander Herrera believes the club could look to sign as many as four new midfielders this summer.

