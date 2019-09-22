Man Utd move ahead of Liverpool in race for £90m Bundesliga sensation

Manchester United and Liverpool have been told they must pay £90million to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Germany midfielder Havertz is tipped to be one of next summer’s hottest transfer properties after admitting that could move on in 2020.

Indeed, speaking to Sportbuzzer, the 20-year-old said: “I am happy to stay at Leverkusen for one more year. What happens next summer will be experienced in the future.”

Havertz has been strongly tipped to make a big-money switch to Anfield, but now United are said to have leapt ahead of their rivals, including Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, in the hunt for the highly-rated star.

And while Havertz is contracted to Leverkusen until the summer of 2022, it is believed the Bundesliga side are ready to cash in on a player who scored 17 goals last season.

That is according to the Sunday Express, who say Leverkusen have told suitors they will have to pay £90m for the playmaker.

United, however, may opt to spend £90m on another Bundesliga ace in Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, who is very much on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar.

German publication Kicker has previously reported that Havertz is a serious target for Dortmund as they try to beat bitter rivals Bayern Munich to his signature.

Previous reports from Germany also report that Liverpool decided against making a move for Havertz and instead recruited two youth prospects in Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott.

