Man Utd move close as Alexis axed from Arsenal first team training

The transfer saga surrounding Alexis Sanchez and his proposed move to Manchester United has taken yet another twist, a report claims.

According to the Daily Mail, the Chile international was axed from first team training amid reports that he is set to complete a £500k-a-week move to the Red Devils this month.

The deal is likely to bring United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the Emirates Stadium in the other direction which could see the Armenian become the club’s highest ever paid player.

Sanchez reportedly showed up for training on Thursday at Colney, but was forced to do a session with the club’s development team rather than the first team ahead of Saturday’s clash against Crystal Palace.

Speaking earlier on Thursday, Wenger admitted the deal would likely go through within the next 48 hours.

“It is likely to happen but any minute things can break down. As long as it’s not over the line you can accept it might not happen,” the Frenchman revealed.

“It’s the deadline now. I left him out at Bournemouth because I was scared that the transfer would happen before we played Bournemouth.

“It was already quite advanced so I didn’t want to be in the position where I tried with him and he has to go back, so he doesn’t play.

“It’s now in the next 24 to 48 hours that it will happen or not.”

