Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a move for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, with Paul Pogba a potential makeweight in any deal.

A report in The Sun claims that the Red Devils have been monitoring the 22-year’old’s incredible rise and have placed him on the transfer wishlist.

The midfield playmaker has forced his way into the LaLiga giant’s team this season. His performances have seen him tipped to become one of Europe’s best in the coming years.

Subscribe to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

And with Pogba openly admitting he likes the idea of a move to Real Madrid in the future, The Sun claims that United are keeping an eye on Valverde in case a swap becomes possible.

Valverde has a whopping £640million buyout clause. However, it would not take a bid of that magnitude to trigger it.

The report adds that it would be unusual for United to sign a player from a major European rival at his age. But Pogba can play a major part in a potential transfer.

United trigger Pogba extension

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Friday that United had triggered the one-year extension in Pogba’s contract.

His deal was up at the end of this season. But United have avoided a scenario where he can leave for nothing in 2021.

Solskjaer said, prior to the win over Newcastle: “Paul’s our player, he’s going to be here for another two years and sure he’s focused on doing his best for us and we want to see the best from Paul. I’m sure in the next couple of years we’ll get the best out of him.”

Just last week the France interntional once again flirted with Real, admitting: “Yes, all footballers would like to play for Real Madrid.

“Maybe it is a dream. It is a dream for me, why not one day? As I have said, I am at Manchester United and I like my club.

“I’m performing at Manchester United, I am enjoying myself. I want to do everything I can to get the club back to where it deserves to be.

“I’m going to give my maximum, like my teammates. I prefer to concentrate on football and on returning to fitness.”

READ MORE: Former Man Utd manager David Moyes has revealed signing Gareth Bale was his top priority when he assumed the reins at the club, but admitted the player made a “brilliant decision” to join Real Madrid instead.