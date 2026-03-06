Man Utd moving for sublime Fulham signing that mirrors masterful Liverpool deal

Manchester United are among a cluster of high-powered sides seeking to sign a Fulham defender, and the move would mirror one of the best deals Liverpool have made in recent years.

Academy raids between Premier League sides happen more and more these days, and one of the biggest coups saw Liverpool deprive Chelsea of Rio Ngumoha.

The electric 17-year-old is widely regarded as one of English football’s hottest prospects. He’s already making regular appearances in the top flight despite his tender age, much to Chelsea’s dismay.

A tribunal ultimately determined Liverpool would pay just £6.8m – £4m of which is based on add-ons – for the winger.

As such, it’s easy to see why clubs are pushing to sign gems from rivals’ academies, and Man Utd now have their eye on Fulham.

Their young defensive talent Samuel Amissah is emerging as one of the most in-demand youngsters in English football ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old England Under-19 international, whose contract at Craven Cottage expires in the summer, has sparked intense interest from several top clubs.

Amissah, a versatile centre-back comfortable on both feet and capable of filling in at left-back or even defensive midfield, has impressed in Fulham’s U21 side and earned multiple spots on the senior bench this season, though is yet to make his Premier League debut.

Having joined Fulham from Brentford’s academy setup, the teenager signed professional terms in 2024 and has since represented England at youth levels, showcasing composure, strong ball-playing ability, and leadership potential.

We can reveal Man Utd – who’ve made a habit of bolstering their youth ranks since INEOS took control, are lurking iwth intent.

Since the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era began, United have strengthened their youth ranks with countless additions including Ayden Heaven, Diego Leon, Sekou Kone and Chido Obi, to name just four.

Man Utd hope to add Amissah to that list too, though Arsenal and Chelsea are providing fierce competition.

These giants view Amissah as a great addition to bolster their youth ranks, with the potential for him to develop into a first-team regular.

Sources have added Manchester City and Tottenham are also keen on the defender, expanding the domestic competition and raising the stakes for Fulham as they risk losing a prized academy product for a tribunal-set compensation fee rather than a negotiated transfer sum.

Beyond England, European outfits have taken notice. Ajax, Juventus and Marseille have scouted Amissah during his U21 outings and international appearances, drawn by the possibility of a lower compensation package should he opt for a move abroad.

As the countdown to the summer intensifies, Amissah’s future remains one of the standout youth transfer sagas.

Fulham will hope to convince him to stay and pen fresh terms with talks already ongoing but with such heavyweight interest the young defender appears destined for a big move that will blow Fulham out of the water.

