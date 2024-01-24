Man Utd must accelerate striker talks as Tottenham, Aston Villa incredibly join busy Serie A hunt

Manchester United must decide whether to ramp up their pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee or abandon the move, as Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have reportedly joined the battle to sign the striker.

On January 9, it emerged that Man Utd hold strong interest in Zirkzee. The 22-year-old will reportedly receive a ‘bombardment’ of offers this year amid his great form at Bologna in Italy.

So far this season, Zirkzee has managed eight goals and four assists in 22 appearances, which includes Serie A strikes against Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Torino.

Such is the Dutchman’s influence on Bologna that he captained them in their 1-1 league draw with Genoa earlier this month, an impressive feat for someone of Zirkzee’s age.

Speculation about the attacker’s future has been rife in recent weeks. On January 13, Edu reportedly gave an Arsenal move for Zirkzee the green light, but Man Utd then stunned the Gunners by entering ‘early talks’ over a transfer.

There has now been another twist in the Zirkzee saga. According to Tuttomercatoweb, it is not guaranteed that he will end up at Old Trafford. That is because a host of other teams, including Man Utd’s Prem rivals Tottenham and Aston Villa, have just put themselves in the frame.

DON’T MISS – Mason Greenwood: Man Utd green light player’s ‘dream move’ – with triple clause illustrating Ratcliffe ruthlessness

And in Italy, AC Milan are ready to push hard to forge an agreement with Bologna. It is understood that Bologna would rather sell Zirkzee to an English club, so they do not strengthen a Serie A competitor such as Milan, but the Rossoneri will try their luck anyway.

One of the reasons why Zirkzee is being chased by so many clubs is his enticing release clause, which stands at €40million (£34m). That represents good value in today’s market for a young centre-forward with a keen eye for goal.

Man Utd, Tottenham and Aston Villa all converge on one attacker

As Bayern Munich sold the Netherlands U21 ace to Bologna in August 2022, the German heavyweights will pick up half of Zirkzee’s future transfer fee. And Bayern also have the option to re-sign him, though they are ready to reject that opportunity by putting their trust in Mathys Tel as Harry Kane’s eventual successor.

It makes sense that Tottenham are on the hunt for a new striker. They never properly replaced Kane when he left in the summer, instead relying on Son Heung-min and Richarlison up front.

Son has been in brilliant form this season, while Richarlison has been far more deadly in front of goal lately. But Spurs harbour ambitions of challenging England’s elite once again, and to do that they need to hand Ange Postecoglou another striker option. Zirkzee fits the bill, and Spurs joining the race will force Man Utd to make a big decision on whether they want to press ahead with his signing.

Villa, meanwhile, can already rely on the brilliant Ollie Watkins up top. But it seems Unai Emery wants another striker who can compete with Jhon Duran for the role of Watkins’ backup, and this could see Zirkzee arrive in the West Midlands.

READ MORE: Third Tottenham signing faces collapse as Newcastle plot ‘sensational hijack’ to replace exit-linked star