Man Utd must present a ‘complete project’ to convince £35m Maguire replacement to join

Highly-rated Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo has revealed that he will carefully consider his next move amid links with Manchester United.

The 23-year-old is considered to be one of the best young defenders in Ligue 1 and has caught the attention of several top European clubs.

Todibo made 34 league appearances last season, helping his side to nine clean sheets in the process. His performances earned him his first cap for the France national team in September last year, too.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Man Utd came close to agreeing a deal with Nice for the defender late in the transfer window.

It’s thought that Erik ten Hag considered Todibo to be his ideal replacement for Harry Maguire. The England international was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford all summer but ultimately opted to stay and fight for his place.

Man Utd will still look to move Maguire on in January and at the end of the season. If they do, it’s likely they’ll come back in for Todibo.

Man Utd must convince Todibo with a ‘complete project’

Reports suggest that Nice have put a £35m valuation on Todibo. Before Man Utd can sign him, however, they will need to convince him of their project.

In a recent interview transcribed by MEN, Todibo said the following about his future: ““Reflection is much more important for me than when I started out.

“I am waiting to be presented with a complete project. What is expected of me? Why am I coming? You shouldn’t join a club just like that.”

The question that arises for Man Utd is how they will convince Todibo to join. One of the things the player will undoubtedly be keen to do is play consistently for his new club.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, when fit, are Ten Hag’s centre-back pairing of choice and that is unlikely to change any time soon.

Todibo is still young, though, so he would have plenty of time to break into the first team. He is only expected to improve as he gains experience, too, so could become a top player in the future.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Man Utd come back in for Todibo in January, and whether or not they can convince the Frenchman to join.

