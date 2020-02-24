Robin van Persie has told Manchester United to go all out for Edinson Cavani this summer after talking up the Uruguayan striker’s credentials.

Cavani wanted to leave current club PSG in January and handed in a transfer request to try to force the move.

United, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid were all chasing the veteran frontman, with the latter known to have been Cavani’s destination of choice.

But the Uruguayan ended up staying at Parc des Princes, as no club met PSG’s £17million (€20m) valuation.

Cavani is almost certain to leave in the summer, however, once his contract expires after June 30.

And former Red Devils frontman Van Persie believes United should not waste any time in trying to sign the experienced star.

Asked who United should sign, van Persie told Sport Bible: “Edinson Cavani. I would definitely go for Cavani.

“He’s very fit, he’s a proven goalscorer, a goal machine, he has proven it at Napoli, PSG and Uruguay.

“With him, if he starts, he will get you 25 goals a season.”

United have again been linked with a summer move for Moussa Dembele but the Lyon striker will come with a staggering cost.

And Van Persie reckons a move for Cavani would prove more shrewd, despite the Uruguayan recently turning 33 and now entering the ‘veteran’ stage of his career.

“I’ve watched him play, I’ve played against him, he is like a proper goalscorer.

“He lives by scoring goals so I’d go for him,” he added.

Despite becoming the first player to score 200 goals for PSG in their history recently, Cavani has found first-team opportunities limited at the Parc des Princes this season, having scored five times in 17 appearances.

“It’s the team-mates who give you the goals,” Cavani told Canal+.

“It’s a very special moment after a difficult month in January, but I’m here to give my best and try to have a great season with the team.”

Nonetheless, it’s likely Chelsea will also come back in for the striker in the summer after boss Frank Lampard’s admission that he is “a good player”.