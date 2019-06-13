Manchester United are reported to have informed Juventus of the one player they want in exchange and as part of any transfer that takes Paul Pogba back to Turin.

Pogba is reportedly keen on a move away from Old Trafford this summer and said earlier this year that it would be a dream for any player to play for Real Madrid.

However, speculation is growing that it is the Italian champions who are most likely to make a move to bring Pogba back to Turin.

According to multiple sources in Italy, Juve have made the first move for Pogba as they look to bring the player back three years after allowing him to return to Old Trafford in a £89.3m deal.

It was claimed last week United could be offered their pick of three Juventus stars to try and sweeten the deal – with Tuttosport last week claiming Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and full-back Joao Cancelo had all been offered to the Red Devils.

And according to Sky Italia, initial talks have now been held between the two clubs with Juve director Fabio Paratici travelling to London this week and speaking with United chiefs face-to-face about signing Pogba.

United have responded by naming the one star they want as part of the deal – with Portugal right-back Cancelo the man Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants.

The former Valencia man has been tracked by United for a number of years and was actually a target for previous manager Jose Mourinho.

Juve do appear willing to let Cancelo leave with the 27-year-old heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer. But United’s apparent wish to take him to Old Trafford as part of the Pogba package will make Solskjaer’s side the favourites to sign him.

The report also states that United have told Juve that they want £130million for Pogba – quite the profit on the £89.3million they paid Juve for him three summers ago. With Cancelo provisionally moving as part of the deal, the cost of bringing World Cup winner Pogba back to Turin is likely to cost the Old Lady £86m in cash – plus £44m-rated Cancelo.

United have also been chasing Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but the Eagles’ £60m valuation is likely to scare them off, with Cancelo now emerging as their preferred option.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!