Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell Alexis Sanchez for an asking price of €60million, with Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus all interested.

The Chile international has been a major disappointment since arriving at Old Trafford from Arsenal back in January, and it would now appear that his time in Manchester is up.

Don Balon claims that Sanchez can go for €60m, which would seem a reasonable asking price for a player who has flattered to deceive – despite making a name for himself as being one of the best talents in European club football.

The report goes on to state that United have given up on the 29-year-old returning to his best form and that not even a change of management would make a difference.

Don Balon also suggests that a move to Real Madrid is the most likely, given that the Spanish giants have still to sign a natural replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sanchez himself is also thought to favour a move back to La Liga, having enjoyed his spell at Barcelona before heading to England.

United, meanwhile, are reportedly weighing up an audacious bid to capitalise on a Chelsea star’s contract situation and bring him to Old Trafford. Read the full story here…

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.